Biden Meets Queen Elizabeth, Says She Was ‘Very Gracious’

On the night of Friday, 11 June, the Queen held a reception for the G7 leaders and their spouses.

These have been the first high profile meetings hosted by Queen Elizabeth following the death of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April 2021.

Joe and Jill Biden are the fourth president and first lady to be invited to Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth. Previously, the Trumps (2018), the Obamas (2016), George W Bush and his wife (2008), and the Reagans (1982) have all been received by her.