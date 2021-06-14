Biden Meets Queen Elizabeth, Says She Was ‘Very Gracious’

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Queen Elizabeth for a private meeting over tea at the Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13 June. The meeting was hosted post the conclusion of the G7 summit held in the southwestern English county of Cornwall.
Biden told the media that the Queen wanted to know about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that she reminded him of his mother, reported Reuters.
The Bidens were received and greeted by Queen Elizabeth in the Quadrangle of the Castle, which has been a royal home for almost 1,000 years.
On the night of Friday, 11 June, the Queen held a reception for the G7 leaders and their spouses.
These have been the first high profile meetings hosted by Queen Elizabeth following the death of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April 2021.
Joe and Jill Biden are the fourth president and first lady to be invited to Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth. Previously, the Trumps (2018), the Obamas (2016), George W Bush and his wife (2008), and the Reagans (1982) have all been received by her.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 14 Jun 2021,12:47 PM IST