Over 400 Found Dead in Bucha, UN Says 3,400 Ukrainians Killed So Far

As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday, 4 April.

A total of 410 people have been found dead in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which had been reclaimed from the Russian forces over the weekend, officials said on Sunday. Satellite imagery has detected the presence of a mass grave in Bucha, which is only 30 km away from Kyiv.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the country's east, as per reports.