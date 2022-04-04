Over 400 Found Dead in Bucha, UN Says 3,400 Ukrainians Killed So Far

As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday, 4 April.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday, 4 April.
A total of 410 people have been found dead in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which had been reclaimed from the Russian forces over the weekend, officials said on Sunday. Satellite imagery has detected the presence of a mass grave in Bucha, which is only 30 km away from Kyiv.
Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the country's east, as per reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday
A number of world leaders have condemned the Russian violence in Bucha
Seven people died and 34 were wounded after Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv
Zelenskyy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers,” and “rapists” after hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian civilians were found on the streets of towns surrounding Kyiv
Explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the country's east.
In Russia's first public comment on alleged massacre in Bucha, the defence ministry in Moscow described photos and videos from the ravaged Ukrainian town as "another staged performance by the Kyiv regime for the Western media."
"During the time that Russian armed forces were in control of this settlement, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions," it said.
The United Nations’ human rights office has said that there have been 3,455 civilian casualties since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February.
The figure includes more than 1,400 deaths and over 2,000 injuries but the actual number is believed to be considerably higher, the agency said in its recently published report.
A number of world leaders have condemned the Russian violence in Bucha that is reported to have left over 400 dead.
"We strongly condemn apparent atrocities by Kremlin forces in Bucha and across Ukraine. We are pursuing accountability using every tool available, documenting and sharing information to hold accountable those responsible," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he was “deeply shocked” by images of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and called for an independent investigation that “leads to effective accountability.”
"410 bodies of dead civilians were evacuated out of the liberated territories of the Kyiv region. Forensic experts have already examined 140," prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova was quoted as saying by news agency AFP on Sunday.
Satellite images of the Ukrainian town of Bucha show an approximately 45-foot-long (14-metre) trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave has been identified, a private US company has said. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing a “massacre” in Bucha, which is just 30 km northwest of the capital Kyiv.
Bodies of civilians were found littering Bucha's streets after Ukrainian troops reclaimed the town on the weekend, reported AFP.
"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to his ministry.
"Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," Kuleba said.
Seven people died and 34 were wounded after Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv on Sunday, local prosecutors said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, 3 April, to make a plea for support for Ukraine as it continues its battle against Russia.
President Zelenskyy reportedly shot the video in a bunker in Kyiv.
"On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence," Zelenskyy said.
“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy went on to say.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)