Jeff Zucker Resigns as CNN President Over Secret Relationship With Colleague

Jeff Zucker.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@TonyRightriot)
CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation on Wednesday, 2 February, over his failure to disclose a romantic relationship with a senior executive of the multinational TV news channel.
In a memo to his co-workers, Zucker said he was asked about a consensual relationship with his colleague, but he didn't disclose it and was wrong in doing so.
The 'closest colleague,' who was not named in the memo, is reportedly Allison Gollust, who, according to CNN, has been an important lieutenant to Zucker for the last 20 years.
Gollust released her own statement as well, regretting the fact that her relationship with Zucker remained undisclosed.
She will continue to work for the company, uninterruptedly.
Zucker's resignation comes two months after he fired one of CNN's most popular news anchors, Chris Cuomo, for advising his brother Andrew Cuomo, who was facing sexual assault charges while he was governor of New York.
(With inputs from CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)