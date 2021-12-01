CNN'S Chris Cuomo Suspended for Aiding Andrew Cuomo During Sexual Abuse Scandal

Chris Cuomo.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ChrisCuomo)
CNN has suspended its prime-time news anchor Chris Cuomo "indefinitely, pending further evaluation," for helping his brother and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the latter's efforts to counter sexual abuse allegations, CNN reported on 30 November.
New documents show "a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," according to the CNN statement.
Chris Cuomo has declined to comment.
"Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," Andrew had then said, according to New York Times.
Now, Andrew's younger brother Chris, who is considered to be one of the best journalists in the United States (US), has been suspended for actions that constitute a breach of journalistic ethics.
CNN's statement released on Tuesday stated that the documents that have recently come into the picture pose glaring questions about Chris Cuomo's actions.
While acknowledging that he needed to prioritise his family over his job, CNN further stated that "when Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly" and that "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."
Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, released thousands of pages that showed how Chris Cuomo pressurised his older brother's staff to let him get involved in the case, in order to protect him.
"You need to trust me," he had texted Melissa DeRosa, secretary of former governor Cuomo, BBC reported.
"We are making mistakes we can't afford."
(With inputs from CNN, NYT, and BBC.)
