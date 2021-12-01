CNN'S Chris Cuomo Suspended for Aiding Andrew Cuomo During Sexual Abuse Scandal

"Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," Andrew had then said, according to New York Times.

Now, Andrew's younger brother Chris, who is considered to be one of the best journalists in the United States (US), has been suspended for actions that constitute a breach of journalistic ethics.

CNN's statement released on Tuesday stated that the documents that have recently come into the picture pose glaring questions about Chris Cuomo's actions.

While acknowledging that he needed to prioritise his family over his job, CNN further stated that "when Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly" and that "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."