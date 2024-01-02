5 Coast Guard Air Crew Dead After Fiery Collision with Passenger Plane in Tokyo

A passenger aircraft of the Japan Airlines engulfed into a massive fire after a collision with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, 2 January, reported Reuters.

While all 379 passengers and crew of the aircraft managed to escape the fire, five crew members of the coast guard aircraft reportedly lost their life, Transport minister Tetsuo Saito told news agency AFP.

"Regarding the coast guard plane, we have been informed that the captain escaped and five people were confirmed dead," Saito said.

The passenger aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

Local TV cameras captured the dramatic moment when the jet appeared to be touching down at night before a sudden, intense orange flash interrupted the scene. Despite the event, the plane continued its course along the runway, leaving a trail of flames and smoke behind.