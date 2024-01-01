Japan Earthquake: Over 48 Dead After 7.6 Magnitude Jolt, Multiple Aftershocks

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Japan Earthquake: Over 48 Dead After 7.6 Magnitude Jolt, Multiple Aftershocks

Damaged roads and buildings were seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, with Ishikawa said to be worst-hit.
A building falls on the ground following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday, 1 January.

(Photo: PTI)

At least 48 people are dead after a massive earthquake of 7.6 in magnitude hit parts of Japan on Monday, 1 January, according to news agency Associated Press.

Know more: On Monday, Japan was rocked by a series of 21 quakes of 4.0 magnitude or stronger in a span of 90 minutes, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

  • The strongest tremor hit at 16:10 local time (07:10 GMT), measuring 7.6 in magnitude.

  • Furthermore, the JMA issued a tsunami warning along the coast of Ishikawa, Niigatam and Toyama, Japanese news agency NHK TV reported.

  • Waves more than 1 metre high also hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa.

  • Public television flashed "EVACUATE," urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the cold, BBC reported.

"Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4.35 pm and waves of 0.4 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4.36 pm. It also reached Niigata’s Sado Island at 4.10 pm," The Japan Times said in a report. 

Debris are seen at the site of a fire occurred following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.

A vehicle sits underneath a building collapsed following an earthquake in Shikamachi, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.

Houses fallen by an earthquake are seen in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.

A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. 

Cracks are seen on the ground in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday, January 1, 2024. 

What did Japan PM say? In a televised address, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had asked citizens to follow evacuation orders and warned that more powerful quakes and tsunami waves might follow the initial ones.

"Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible."
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

What's closed? The Associated Press (AP) said that several coastal roads have been closed and bullet trains in the region have been suspended.

  • More than 36,000 households has lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.

  • "There is no risk of radioactivity leaking from nuclear power plants in the areas affected by the earthquakes and tsunami," Japan's nuclear authority said.

13 years ago, Japan was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake that had triggered a tsunami, killing almost 18,000 people and displacing thousands.

Published: 01 Jan 2024,05:52 PM IST

