Japan Earthquake: Over 48 Dead After 7.6 Magnitude Jolt, Multiple Aftershocks

A building falls on the ground following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday, 1 January.
At least 48 people are dead after a massive earthquake of 7.6 in magnitude hit parts of Japan on Monday, 1 January, according to news agency Associated Press.
Know more: On Monday, Japan was rocked by a series of 21 quakes of 4.0 magnitude or stronger in a span of 90 minutes, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
The strongest tremor hit at 16:10 local time (07:10 GMT), measuring 7.6 in magnitude.
Furthermore, the JMA issued a tsunami warning along the coast of Ishikawa, Niigatam and Toyama, Japanese news agency NHK TV reported.
Waves more than 1 metre high also hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa.
Public television flashed "EVACUATE," urging residents to flee to higher ground despite the cold, BBC reported.
What did Japan PM say? In a televised address, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had asked citizens to follow evacuation orders and warned that more powerful quakes and tsunami waves might follow the initial ones.
What's closed? The Associated Press (AP) said that several coastal roads have been closed and bullet trains in the region have been suspended.
More than 36,000 households has lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.
"There is no risk of radioactivity leaking from nuclear power plants in the areas affected by the earthquakes and tsunami," Japan's nuclear authority said.
13 years ago, Japan was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake that had triggered a tsunami, killing almost 18,000 people and displacing thousands.
