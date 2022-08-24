James Webb Space Telescope Captures Jupiter's Auroras, Tiny Moons; Check Details

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope – the world's biggest and newest telescope – has captured some unique pictures of Jupiter, including auroras and tiny moons. The clicks were released by the scientists on Monday, 22 August 2022.

The shots, clicked by the James Webb Space Telescope in July, captured a swirling polar haze, a huge red spot on Jupiter, a giant storm, the northern and southern lights of Jupiter, and many more unprecedented views of the solar system's largest planet.

A wide-field picture clicked by the telescope showed some dramatic views of Jupiter such as some faint rings surrounding the planet, colourful auroras, two tiny moons (Amalthea and Adrastea), and a glittering background of galaxies.