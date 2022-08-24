James Webb Space Telescope Captures Jupiter's Auroras, Tiny Moons; Check Details

The new James Webb Space Telescope shows stunning images of Jupiter, auroras, and tiny moons.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope – the world's biggest and newest telescope – has captured some unique pictures of Jupiter, including auroras and tiny moons. The clicks were released by the scientists on Monday, 22 August 2022.
The shots, clicked by the James Webb Space Telescope in July, captured a swirling polar haze, a huge red spot on Jupiter, a giant storm, the northern and southern lights of Jupiter, and many more unprecedented views of the solar system's largest planet.
A wide-field picture clicked by the telescope showed some dramatic views of Jupiter such as some faint rings surrounding the planet, colourful auroras, two tiny moons (Amalthea and Adrastea), and a glittering background of galaxies.
NASA shared the stunning Jupiter pictures via a social media post that said, "Make way for the king of the solar system."
“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley. “We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest. It's really remarkable that we can see the details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image," she added.
According to the USA-French Research Team, the infrared (IR) images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow, and orange, because IR radiations are not visible to the human eye, and this also helped make the features stand out.