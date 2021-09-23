Who is Jagmeet Singh? Canada's 'TikTok' Politician & Kingmaker Twice Over

Jagmeet Singh is one of the first politicians in Canada to use the short video platform TikTok to connect to his voter base. While campaigning for the 2019 election, he made his first political TikTok – a 15-second video – which went viral and was even acknowledged by some of his opponents.

Singh, with his leftist values, holds appeal for the young voters in Canada, some of whom prefer his politics to that of Trudeau's.

He is also active on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, and has many a Reel to his name.