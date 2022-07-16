'Blunt Impact Injuries': Official on Cause of Ivana Trump’s Death

Donald and Ivana Trump.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@gary37h)
In a latest update, New York's chief medical examiner on Friday, 15 July, said that Ivana Trump, first wife of former US President Donald Trump, died accidentally of blunt impact injuries to her torso, reported The New York Times.
The statement did not reveal any other details about the accident. However, the officials with knowledge of the case said that the police were investigating whether the 73-year-old had fallen down the stairs at her Upper East Side home in New York, the report added.
"Wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," said the former US president.
She was mother to three of Donald Trump's children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" Trump added.
Ivana, a model from the former country Czechoslovakia, had married Donald Trump in 1977, when he was a budding businessman in real estate.
In the 1980s, the Trumps were considered one of New York's high-profile power couples. As Donald Trump grew successful in his business by the day, his then-wife was also given several key roles.
However, the couple split up in the early 1990s due to Trump's alleged affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993.
Meanwhile, Ivana started a number of businesses of her own, developing a clothing line, beauty products, and jewellery. She was also an author of a number of books.
(With inputs from The New York Times.)