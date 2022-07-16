'Blunt Impact Injuries': Official on Cause of Ivana Trump’s Death

Ivana, a model from the former country Czechoslovakia, had married Donald Trump in 1977, when he was a budding businessman in real estate.

In the 1980s, the Trumps were considered one of New York's high-profile power couples. As Donald Trump grew successful in his business by the day, his then-wife was also given several key roles.

However, the couple split up in the early 1990s due to Trump's alleged affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993.

Meanwhile, Ivana started a number of businesses of her own, developing a clothing line, beauty products, and jewellery. She was also an author of a number of books.