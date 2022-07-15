Donald Trump's First Wife, Ivana, Passes Away at the Age of 73

Ivana, a model from the former country Czechoslovakia, had married Donald Trump in 1977, when he was a budding businessman in real estate.

The couple's first child, Donald Jr, was born later that year. Ivanka was born four years later in 1981 and Eric in 1984.

Eric Trump took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to his late mother.

"Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," Eric's post read, adding, "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

In the 1980s, the Trumps were considered one of New York's high-profile power couples. As Donald Trump grew successful in his business by the day, his then-wife was also given several key roles.

However, the couple split up in the early 1990s due to Trump's alleged affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993.