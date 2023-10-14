'We Are Nepali, We Are Nepali': Students Recall Coming Face to Face With Hamas

The Quint speaks to Nepalese students who reached Kathmandu through a special rescue aircraft on 12 October, Thursday.
(Photo: Gaurav Pokharel)
"After shooting two of our friends dead, Hamas militants threw two bombs inside the bunker in which we were taking shelter," recounted 17-year-old Nitin Bhandari, a Nepalese student who had been in Israel for over a month.
As sirens blared across southern Israel on Saturday, 7 October – after extremist group Hamas reportedly launched 5,000 rockets – Bhandari, along with other students from Nepal, had taken shelter at a bunker near Alumim kibbutz (farm) in southern Israel.
At least 49 agriculture undergraduate students from Far-Western University (Sudurpaschim University) in Nepal's Tikapur had gone to Israel on 12 September through the 'Learn and Earn' programme under a joint initiative of the government of Nepal and Israel.
At least 17 of them were living and working on Alumim near conflict-ridden Gaza Strip.
The 17 students at Alumim were inside a bunker when they were attacked by Hamas militants.
He added that after shooting two of them dead, the militants threw two grenades inside the bunker.
"At that time, Bipin Joshi – another student, who is now missing – picked one and threw it out of the bunker. But then they threw another bomb, injuring several of our friends at the front of the bunker," Bhandari stated.
The attack left 10 Nepalese students dead, according to Nepal's foreign ministry. Meanwhile, "a search operation" is on for 20-something Joshi, Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud informed the local media on Friday, 13 October.
"After some time, the Israeli police came and took the injured to the hospital," Bhandari said.
Another student, Bibusha Adhikari, said that many of her friends were saved because Joshi threw the hand grenade out of the bunker.
According to her, Joshi was then taken hostage by Hamas terrorists and that the students don't know his condition yet. Even Pushpa – Bipin's sister – had received a message from another Nepalese student, who hails from Kailali district in Nepal, alleging that he had been kidnapped during the attack.
Calling Joshi the "real hero", Adhikari appealed to the Nepalese government to rescue him. She said that now every student's request to the government is 'Save Bipin Joshi'.
"No one expected that there would be such a tyrant attack", Bhandari remarked, adding that the students were just beginning to understand "how to be safe after staying here [in Israel] for a month."
"I didn't pay attention or look at others. For the next 30 minutes, the bunker became completely silent," Bhandari added.
He alleged that the militants later barged into "their rooms" and "some people were shot there." He claimed that one of his friends, who could not make it to the bunker and was hiding behind a gas cylinder in their apartment building, witnessed the shooting as it took place.
"The bomb came, the missile came, we survived, and everything is fine. But we lost our friends, it will be a lifetime trauma for us," Bhandari said.
Meanwhile, Shobha Paswan -- a student from Rampur Campus in Nepal's Chitwan, who had gone to Israel a month ago -- said she is still "shocked" when she remembers how the next four days were spent in the bunker.
The Quint is given to understand that she was in a separate bunker close to where Bhandari and others were taking shelter.
Twenty four-year-old Paswan, who too had gone to Israel under the 'Learn and Earn' programme, said although it was "normal" for sirens to go off after missiles were hit in Israel but this time "it was very different." She added that she could only see black plumes of smoke in the sky.
"I was scared as the sirens went on on for a longer time than usual," Paswan said. She added that as part of the drill, she immediately moved to the nearest bunker for safety.
However, when her boss came and informed her of the "war" that had escalated between Israel and Hamas, she was moved to another safer place off the main road.
While sitting in the bunker, Paswan was listening to the news. This is when she learnt that Nepal had confirmed the death of 10 students.
"When we were told that we had lost our friends, we became very weak mentally. We were stressed. We thought that we might also not survive," she added.
Rizwan Shahi, another student from Rampur campus, said that they feared militants brandishing weapons and dropping from the sky more than the air strikes.
"You must have seen the PUBG game! Attacks happen on ground as well as from those who come with parachutes; exactly the same thing happened in Israel," he remarked.
While Hamas militants were reportedly entering Israeli land by bulldozing the barbed wire fence along the border, Israel's military power was focused on stopping those coming from the border.
"At that time, terrorists like in mobile games descended from parachutes and attacked from room to room. They targeted the village and destroyed most of the agricultural farms," Shahi added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined