‘Palestinians Can Never Get Out’: Why Are Millions Trapped With Nowhere To Go?

During the recent ambush by Hamas militants, the Erez crossing along the border of Gaza and Israel was also hit, while the Kerem Shalom crossing was shut by Tel Aviv, BBC reported.

An Indian woman currently stranded in Gaza had earlier told The Quint that the Rafah Crossing at the border with neighbouring Egypt has also been hit.

“There is nothing that can go in and nothing that can come out of Gaza. Civilians there are completely trapped,” Mathew Truscott, Head of Humanitarian Policy, Oxfam International, told The Quint.

After the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched 5,000 missiles towards Israel on 7 October, Israel has strengthened its retaliation by not only declaring a war against Hamas but also cutting off essential supplies such as food, water, electricity, internet, and fuel to Gaza.