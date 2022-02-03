ISIS Leader 'Removed From Battlefield' in Counter-Terror Operation: Biden

United States President Joe Biden informed on Thursday, 3 February, that US military forces “have removed from the battlefield” ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/The White House)
Taking to Twitter, Biden said:
Meanwhile, sharing a photo of President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team, the White House wrote:
Biden is slated to give a public address later on Thursday in this regard.
