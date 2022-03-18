ISKCON Temple Vandalised in Bangladesh Capital; 3 People Injured

A similar incident had taken place on 16 October 2021, when an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali was vandalised, leading to the death of a devotee.
The ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalised by a group of around 200 people on Thursday, 17 March, ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi, news agency ANI reported.
Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata, said, "Last evening when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka and started vandalising it."
He also said that three devotees had been injured during the incident, adding that the police were called immediately and managed to drive the mob away.
Meanwhile, Senior Adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, shared a video of the attack.
Emphasising that the attack was a matter of immense concern, Das appealed to the Bangladesh government to take strict action against the culprits and extend security protection to minority Hindus in the country, as per a report by ANI.
A similar incident had taken place on 16 October 2021, when an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali was vandalised, leading to the death of a devotee. This attack came just a few days after incidents of communal attacks were reported across several Hindu temples in Bangladesh.
