Mob Attacks ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali, Kills One

A mob of 200 people has allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali on Friday, 15 October.

According to the temple, the mob 'violently attacked' the temple and its devotees besides killing one of its members named Partha Das. The body of Das was reportedly found in a pond next to the temple.

Reporting the incident on Twitter, ISKCON temple also urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action in this regard.