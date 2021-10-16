Mob Attacks ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali, Kills One

A mob of 200 people has allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali on Friday, 15 October.
(Photo: Twitter/@iskcon)
According to the temple, the mob 'violently attacked' the temple and its devotees besides killing one of its members named Partha Das. The body of Das was reportedly found in a pond next to the temple.
Reporting the incident on Twitter, ISKCON temple also urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action in this regard.
"ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice," the temple said in a tweet.
The attack at the temple comes just a few days after similar incidents of communal attacks were reported across several Hindu temples in Bangladesh. The attacks began after there were reports that a Quran was allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal in Cumilla.