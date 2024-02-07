Iran Allows Visa-Free Entry To Indians But With Terms And Conditions Only

Visa-free entry has already been initiated for Indian citizens starting February 4.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Iran joins the list of countries that have allowed visa-free travel for Indians. But unlike other countries, there are four conditions that you need to follow if you plan to travel to Iran.
Indians holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. This is applicable only for 15 days, so please don’t extend your stay.
This visa-free travel only applies to individuals entering Iran for tourism purposes.
If Indian nationals wish to stay longer, make multiple entries within a six-month period, or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.
The visa abolition applies only to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border.
In December last year, Iran took a call to lift visa requirements not just for India but also for 33 other countries. Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami has said the Iranian Cabinet has decided to unilaterally cancelled visa requirements for visitors from India. This was done to boost tourism and attract more visitors from other countries to Iran.
Malaysia: Indian and Chinese nationals can stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days without a visa. The new rule had kicked off from last year in December.
Thailand: After Malaysia, Thailand has allowed Indian nationals a 30-day visa-free entry starting November 1, which is applicable till May 10, 2024.
Sri Lanka: India’s neighbouring country has introduced visa-free entry not just for Indians but also for other nationals from China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. It is believed that this will remain so until March 31, 2024.
Kenya: On 1 January, Kenya took the call to allow visa-free entry to all international travellers.