US Polls: Indian Demography in Spotlight, But Who Will They Pick?

As Trump and Biden try to tap into Indian American votes, who is the community likely to vote for? Shorbori Purkayastha Although only a little more than 1 percent of the electorate, the Indian Americans voter has become a demography to reckon with in the US elections 2020. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Podcast As Trump and Biden try to tap into Indian American votes, who is the community likely to vote for?

Although comprising only a little more than one percent of the electorate, the Indian Americans voter has become a demography to reckon with in the US elections 2020. For one, they form the second largest immigrant population naturalised as US citizens in the country, and two they're also the highest-earning group, (according to Pew Research Centre), with a median income of $100,000 in 2015 – nearly double the national average that year.

They’re fighting elections, they’re politically vocal, and they’re also making significant donations towards both the Republican and Democratic parties.