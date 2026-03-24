'We Call Dubai Home': War or Not, Indian Expats Share Why They're Staying

Ayaz reached home as quickly as she could and went to bed, but wasn't able to sleep that night. She spent the first few days of the conflict in complete uncertainty, like most others, wondering what was going to happen next.

However, with time, things started settling into their own rhythm, she says, despite there being no let-up in Iran's strikes.

"While the government had extended the 'work from home' facility to all Dubai locals, I started going to the office shortly after the conflict began," she says.