In a separate incident in the United States, details emerged of a student of Indian descent, Savitha Shan, who was killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas. The attack, which also resulted in another fatality and 14 injuries, is being investigated as a possible reaction to the Iran war. The shooter, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, was reportedly wearing symbols associated with Iran, and US law enforcement agencies are treating the case as potentially linked to terrorism.