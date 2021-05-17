Indian Woman Killed in Israel Laid to Rest in Kerala Hometown

A nine-year-old boy, standing dejectedly beside the lifeless body of his mother, was one of the heart-wrenching sights that emerged from the house of Sowmya Santhosh, the woman who was killed in the recent airstrike in Israel.

Thirty-year-old Sowmya, a caregiver in Israel’s Ashkelon, was killed in the airstrike by Hamas on 10 May. Her body was repatriated and laid to rest on 16 May in her hometown Keerithodu, located in Kerala’s Idukki district. Sowmya’s family and relatives conducted her funeral at the Nitya Sahayamatha Church in Keerithodu.

Sowmya was a caregiver of an 80-year-old woman in Israel. She had been working in Israel for the past seven years. Sowmya was on a video call with her husband back in Kerala during the airstrikes by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.