Indian Students Forced to Shell Out More for Essentials in Recession-Hit Germany

In Germany, like other European countries, international students can work part-time to make supplemental income for 20 hours per week.

With the cost of living shooting up paired with work restrictions, students are facing financial issues.

“As international students, we have a restriction regarding the number of hours we can work. We have a specific amount of income coming in as students, but with the price hike, we started facing issues in terms of cost of living,” says Bhavsar, a student studying in Stuttgart, Germany.

However, students have been able to secure internships and jobs. “Luckily, for us, because of the recession, we haven’t faced any issues acquiring student jobs and internships. There is still a demand for jobs here,” she adds.