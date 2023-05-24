Indian-Origin Teen Crashes Truck Near White House: Who is Sai Varishth Kandula?

Indian-origin teenager Sai Varshith Kandula was arrested after crashing a rented truck near the White House on Wednesday, 24 May, threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
(Photo: Twitter/iJasOberoi)
Indian-origin teenager Sai Varshith Kandula was arrested after crashing a rented truck near the White House on Wednesday, 24 May, threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
ABC News reported that three law enforcement sources confirmed that Kandula told law enforcement that “he wanted to seize power, take over the government and kill the President”.
Kandula later told the Secret Service that he had bought a one-way ticket from St. Louis to Washington DC as a part of his six-month plan to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation”. He also said he would “kill the President” if needed, ABC News reported.
Additionally, he has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and damage to US property.
Sergeant Thomas Twiname of the US Park Police confirmed to the American news magazine Newsweek that a Nazi flag was recovered from the truck. Along with it, a black backpack and a roll of duct tape were also seen being retrieved from the truck. The vehicle’s cargo area appeared to be empty.
A report by ABC News mentioned that he allegedly waved the flag and shouted as he exited the truck when he saw officers approaching to detain him.
At approximately 9:40 pm on Monday, 22 May, Kandula reportedly “intentionally” crashed into the bollards on the 1600 block of H Street northwest of Lafayette Park, (around 36 feet away from the White House) according to United States Park Police and Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. He also confirmed that no one was injured.
Kandula had legally rented the U-Haul truck in Herndon, Virginia. According to U-Haul, he had a valid contract in his own name. The company also said that U-Haul trucks can be rented at 18 years of age, and that there were no concerns raised looking at his rental record that could have prevented the contract to be issued.
Kandula is from Chesterfield, a suburb in St Louis in the US state of Missouri.
A LinkedIn profile that matches the description shows that the Missouri resident was interested in a career in data analytics and had experience and certification in several programming and coding languages.
“I currently do not have any job experience, since this is why I am actively searching for jobs in order for me to apply my skills when I do get a job in order to build experience in a company, although I learned and taken multiple credential courses about programming, and coding languages for about five years, which is the kind of experience I would say I have had besides a job experience,” his LinkedIn profile said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)