Indian-origin Sonia Syngal To Step Down As President And CEO Of Gap Inc.

Sonia Syngal, President & CEO of Gap Inc.
(Photo Courtesy: Gap Inc)
Indian-origin Sonia Syngal, will step down from her role as Gap Inc.'s President and CEO, announced the company in a press release.
In March 2020, Syngal became the CEO of Gap and led a team of more than 100,000 employees. That was the time when the retail behemoth had to shut down some stores and manage seismic shifts in the retail sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bob Martin, Gap's current Executive Chairman of the Board will serve in Syngal's role until the search for a new President and CEO is underway.
Martin heralded Syngal's "steadfast leadership" as being instrumental for Gap's progress and transition during the tough year of the pandemic.
Under Syngal's leadership, the sales of Old Navy which is Gap Inc's largest brand grew from $7 Billion to $8 Billion. She also played a crucial role in expanding the brand's presence in stores across North America. Syngal joined Gap Inc. in 2004 and has fulfilled various roles in the company such as Managing Director, Senior Vice President, and Executive Vice president.
Born in India, Sonia Syngal moved to Canada during her youth. After completing her graduation in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University, she completed her post-graduation in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University in the United States, according to a report by Business Insider India.
Prior to joining Gap, Syngal worked with Sun Microsystems for a decade and the Ford Motor Company for about six years.
Syngal is also a member of the Fashion Pact which is committed to environmental goals such as restoring biodiversity, protecting the oceans and putting an end to global warming.
She was also one of the highest-ranking Indian American female CEO of a Fortune 500 company after Indra Nooyi stepped down as PepsiCo head in 2018.
As Syngal exits the company, Gap has announced that it expects the net sales in the Second Quarter of FY 2022 to decline as it struggles with supply-chain challenges that are being faced by other companies in the retail sector as well.
The company posted a net loss of $162 million in the quarter ending on April 30, compared to the $166 million profit in the previous year, according to a report by the Business Insider.
(With inputs from Gap Inc. Press Release, Business Insider)