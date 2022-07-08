Gap Signs Partnership With Reliance To Retail In India

Reliance Retail Ltd declared on 5 July that it has entered a partnership with the American fashion brand, Gap Inc. to bring the trendy clothing line to India in retail stores.

The partnership will be long-term through which Reliance would become the official retailer for Gap across multiple channels in India.

Reliance plans to roll out Gap's offerings to Indian customers in the form of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, and e-commerce platforms.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap's heritage is rooted in denim. By going global, it plans to establish a connection between online customers and franchise retail stores across the world.