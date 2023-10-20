Indian Jew of B’nei Menashe Tribe Injured While Fighting in Israel-Hamas War

Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, Natanel Touthang, a young B’nei Menashe solider, was injured due to being hit by shrapnel from a Hezbollah shell at the Lebanon border.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, Natanel Touthang, a young B’nei Menashe soldier, was reportedly injured due to being hit by shrapnel from a Hezbollah shell at the Lebanon border.
The B'nei Menashe, a community of Indian Jews, identify themselves as descendants of a “lost tribe.”
Natanel Touthang, in full battle gear.
Touthang was reportedly evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and treated for hand and eye injuries, and he is now in a stable condition, according to Isaac Thangjom, the project director of Degel Menashe,a nonprofit organization seeking to preserve the "B'nei Menashe's cultural and historical heritage and encouraging knowledge and pride in the community."
The young soldier, who is a resident of Beit Shean, moved to Israel from Manipur in 2018 along with his mother. He was born in Churachandpur district.
The B'nei Menashe identify themselves as one of the 10 lost tribes of Israel tracing their origins to the Israelite tribe of Manasseh, explained Lalam Hangshing, who is the chairman of the B'nei Menashe Council in India. "Their ancestors were forced into exile by the Assyrians after the Kingdom of Israel was conquered."
He further told The Quint that there are around 5000 members belonging to the B'nei Menashe community in Israel, while in Manipur and Mizoram, the numbers are 4000 and 1000 respectively.
"The migration of the B'nei Menashe to Israel actually took off around the mid to late eighties, maybe ten families at a time, then 100 people, 200 people, and now it has been going on for the last 30 years," said Hangshing.
B'nei Menashe rookie soldiers post basic-training.
Thangjom has three nephews (one of whom was already serving in the IDF) who were called up to fight the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He told The Quint, "Ever since the early 90s when our community, the Bnei Menashe, came to Israel, we have taken pride to serve in the IDF which stands to this day. Our boys have served with distinction and several have won the presidential medal of excellence."
"My own daughter is likely to be conscripted soon," Thangjom added.
Presently, more than 200 B’nei Menashe reservists are headed for their army units this week after receiving mobilisation orders.
Manipur has been in a state of turmoil as well. Since 3 May, violent clashes have ocurred between the Meiteis and the Kuki-zo communities, resulting in hundreds of deaths and a de facto partition of the state in such a manner that members of neither community can step into each other's territory anymore.
The Bnei Menashe in Mizoram and Manipur have reportedly been organising candlelight prayer sessions in their synagogues every night to pray for their brethren fighting for Israel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)