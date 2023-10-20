Indian Jew of B’nei Menashe Tribe Injured While Fighting in Israel-Hamas War

Thangjom has three nephews (one of whom was already serving in the IDF) who were called up to fight the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He told The Quint, "Ever since the early 90s when our community, the Bnei Menashe, came to Israel, we have taken pride to serve in the IDF which stands to this day. Our boys have served with distinction and several have won the presidential medal of excellence."

"My own daughter is likely to be conscripted soon," Thangjom added.

Presently, more than 200 B’nei Menashe reservists are headed for their army units this week after receiving mobilisation orders.

Manipur has been in a state of turmoil as well. Since 3 May, violent clashes have ocurred between the Meiteis and the Kuki-zo communities, resulting in hundreds of deaths and a de facto partition of the state in such a manner that members of neither community can step into each other's territory anymore.

The Bnei Menashe in Mizoram and Manipur have reportedly been organising candlelight prayer sessions in their synagogues every night to pray for their brethren fighting for Israel.