Indian Envoy Stopped From Entering Scotland Gurudwara by Khalistani Extremists

Amid tensions between India and Canada, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Vikram Doraiswami was on Friday, 29 September, prevented from entering a gurudwara in Scotland's Glasgow by pro-Khalistan extremists.

The incident: A purported video of the incident, which has been going viral on social media, shows two men standing next to the High Commissioner's car while one of them is seen trying to open the vehicle's door, which is locked from the inside.

When they refuse to allow Doriswami inside, his car is seen leaving the premises of the gurudwara, located on Albert Drive.