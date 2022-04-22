Tata Steel, Infosys To Stop Business in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Tata Steel joins the list of major businesses to leave from Russia.
Amid exodus of companies from Russia as a reaction to its invasion of Ukraine, India's major businesses are also following the lead of Western multinationals.
Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a tough call against Russia, two of India's biggest companies – Tata Steel and Infosys – have decided to move their operations out of Russia.
Tata Steel has plans in place that would make the transition as seamless as possible with minimal disruption to its business, according to a statement by the company.
The announcement from Tata Steel comes on the heels of a recent announcement by Infosys, India's tech giant, who has also begun to move its operations out of Russia.
