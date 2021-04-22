Indian-American Scholar Urges US To Send AstraZeneca Jabs to India

As India comes to grips with a frightful second wave of COVID-19 infections, with multiple international news publications taking note of the horrors unfolding in the country, an Indian-American physician Ashish K Jha urged the United States administration to send spare doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the subcontinent.

According to a report by New York Times, American manufacturing facilities are hoarding tens of millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, awaiting trial results.

The fate of those doses has recently come under public scrutiny, with some White House and federal health officials arguing that they should be sent abroad to countries that are in dire need of extra jabs.

India, which granted emergency approval to AstraZeneca’s vaccine in January, reported the world's biggest-ever daily surge in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with 3.14 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.