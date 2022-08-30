Indian American Family Unveils Amitabh Bachchan's Statue In Edison, New Jersey

Gopi Sheth with his family at the unveiling of Amitabh Bachchan's statue on Saturday, 27 August 2022, in Edison, New Jersey.
In the city of Edison, New Jersey, an Indian American family has installed a life-size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood superstar.
About 600 people got together outside of Rinku and Gopi Sheth in Edison for the unveiling of the statue. The statue is inside a large glass box and it was unveiled by a prominent community leader by the name of Albert Jasani.
The ceremony was a jovial celebration complete with fire-crackers and dancing by Amitabh Bachchan's fans in the city of Edison which is often referred to as Little India as it is home to a significantly sizeable Indian American population, according to a report by PTI.
The complete project cost the family more than $75,000 i.e. about ₹ 60 lakhs.
Sheth moved to the US from Dahod in eastern Gujarat in 1990. For the last thirty years, he has been running www.BigBEFamily.com which is a website dedicated to the fans of Amitabh Bachchan. This repository is shared with the Bollywood superstar.
Sheth said Bachchan knows about the statue and added that the superstar told him that he didn't deserve this kind of treatment, however, did not stop Sheth from unveiling the statue.
Sheth met "his God" Mr. Bachchan during Navaratri celebrations in New Jersey in 1991 after which he has continued to be a "big fan". He has been organising Bachchan's fans in the US and in other countries which later took on the form of a website.
