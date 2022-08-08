Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Uunchai' First Look: Amitabh Bachchan's Film All Set to Celebrate Friendship

The film also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Uunchai with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. He went on to unveil the first look. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie is said to celebrate friendship and the poster was released on International Friendship Day.

In the poster, we can see three men, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, climbing a mountain. The text on the poster read, "Friendship was their only motivation". The backdrop of the poster seems to be snowcapped mountains.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by Rajshri Films and #SoorajBarjatya, will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22".

Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on 11 November.

Published: 08 Aug 2022,11:33 AM IST
