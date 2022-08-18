UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Signs Deal To Deport 'Illegal' Pakistani Migrants

"I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan," said Patel.

"I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK. The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our laws and gaming the system so we can't remove them. This agreement, which I am proud to have signed with our Pakistani friends, shows the New Plan for Immigration in action and the government delivering,” she said.

"Our new Borders Act will go further and help end the cycle of last-minute claims and appeals that can delay removals,” Indian-origin Cabinet minister said.