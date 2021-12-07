Motorcycle Bomb Kills 4 in Iraq's Basra, ISIS Role Suspected

A motorcycle bomb rocked the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday, 7 December, killing four people, Reuters reported. This is the first attack in Basra in several years.

A senior official of the Iraqi administration said that terrorists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were suspected of orchestrating the attack.

ISIS, however, is yet to claim responsibility for the deadly bombing.

Basra is a predominantly Shiite Muslim city, and ISIS is a Sunni terrorist organisation.