'Russian Troops Intended to Kill My Family in Early Days of War': Zelenskyy

A gate at the rear entrance was blocked with a pile of police barricades and plywood boards, resembling a mound of junkyard scrap more than a fortification, the Time article read.

The Ukrainian president also recalled when he first stepped out of the bunker saying, "In those first days we went out without any photos or any kind of news stories. The guards told me: Look, if you want to drive out, then we can’t make it public anywhere. We did not involve the press service. We drove out to look at the checkpoints, our soldiers and how they are doing."