Shehbaz Sharif, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Nominated to Replace Imran as Pakistan PM

Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Hours after the ousting of Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Khan's party) have been nominated as prime ministerial candidates, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday, 10 April.
Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N, who chaired the no-trust vote session on Saturday night that led to the overthrow of the Khan government, had stated that the nomination papers for the new PM may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday, and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm.
Khan lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly with 174 members favouring the no-confidence resolution.
The National Assembly has been adjourned and will reconvene on 11 April at 2 pm to elect a new PM.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned before the no-trust vote on Saturday night
The Supreme Court of Pakistan had opened its doors at midnight, given the uncertainty surrounding the vote
"Welcome back to purana Pakistan", PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said after the vote's results were declared
Khan, late last night, denied local media reports claiming that he may sack General Bajwa after meeting him
Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has nominated former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its prime ministerial candidate, according to ARY News.
Qureshi, ahead of the no-trust vote, had added "former" to his Twitter bio that had initially said "Foreign Minister of Pakistan".
Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been nominated as Pakistan's PM candidate for the joint opposition, ARY News reported on Sunday.
He will contest unopposed if no other nominations are submitted to the Secretary of the National Assembly.
"We will not take any revenge, or put any innocent people in jails. But law will take its course," the Leader of Opposition had said in his speech to the Assembly right after the results of the no-trust vote were declared.
The US State Department has stated that there's "absolutely no truth" in Imran Khan's claim that the US has masterminded a conspiracy to overthrow his government.
Khan has been consistently referring to the parliamentary revolt against him as a "foreign conspiracy".
A few days ago, he had even named Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the US diplomat allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to oust him.
With Saturday night's vote, Khan, like all the 21 Pakistan PMs who came before him, got ousted before he could complete a five-year term.
This was, however, the first time that a Pakistani prime minister got voted out by his own parliament.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will on Monday hear an application requesting for placing the names of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and ordering an investigation into an alleged threat letter.
The application was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider, who requested the IHC to place the names of Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Asad Majeed on the ECL, reports The News International.
He also requested the court to issue an order for an inquiry against the former premier and the ministers regarding the alleged threat letter.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), expressed relief on 10 April after Imran Khan-led government lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)