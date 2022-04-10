'Freedom Struggle Begins Again Today': Imran Khan after Losing Pak No-Trust Vote

After losing the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly in the wee hours of Sunday, 10 April, former Prime Minister Imran Khan cited "foreign conspiracy" behind the the ousting of his government.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy", he wrote in his first tweet after his removal from the post.