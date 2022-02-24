Ukraine Envoy Says Country 'Dissatisfied' With India's Stance on Crisis

Ukraine's Ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Friday, 24 February, called for India's immediate intervention in the wake of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine earlier in the day, stating that Ukraine was "deeply dissatisfied" with India's position on the crisis.
Stating that "they were waiting for active support of the Indian leadership in stopping this war," Polikha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI:
"The recommendations and statement of your Ministry of External affairs – that was India is closely following the development of events. We are deeply dissatisfied with this position. Now, 50 people have been killed. When hundreds and thousands will be killed in this case, what will happen? Will follow more closely?" he was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Polikha pointed out that Indian engagement was imperative not just for the safety of Ukraine but for the well-being of the Indian citizens in the nation.
He further made references to Indian mythology and diplomatic history, reiterating the need for an expedited intervention.
"I'm dealing with India from my young student years and I know a lot about your history of diplomacy. You had such bright guys… like Chanakya, or he is otherwise called, Kautilya, approximately 2,500 years back when on the major parts of Europe, there was no civilization," Polikha said according to ANI.
India had urged for the de-escalation of hostilities in the UN earlier in the day, saying that the conflict might 'spiral into a major crisis' if it remained unchecked.
"We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
