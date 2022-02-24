Ukraine Envoy Says Country 'Dissatisfied' With India's Stance on Crisis

Polikha pointed out that Indian engagement was imperative not just for the safety of Ukraine but for the well-being of the Indian citizens in the nation.

He further made references to Indian mythology and diplomatic history, reiterating the need for an expedited intervention.

"I'm dealing with India from my young student years and I know a lot about your history of diplomacy. You had such bright guys… like Chanakya, or he is otherwise called, Kautilya, approximately 2,500 years back when on the major parts of Europe, there was no civilization," Polikha said according to ANI.