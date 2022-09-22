Hurricane Fiona Kills 8 in Puerto Rico, Heads Towards Bermuda, Canada

Hurricane Fiona intensified into a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, 21 September, after wreaking havoc in the Dominican Republic and the United States territory of Puerto Rico.

Recording wind speeds as high as 215 km per hour, Fiona is now headed toward Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

After making landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, Fiona caused power outages, flooding, and landslides on the island. It also left up to eight people dead, according to Reuters. In the following days, the storm continued north and battered the Dominican Republic and the British overseas territory, the Turks and Caicos Islands.