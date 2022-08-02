‘Humanity One Miscalculation Away From Nuclear Annihilation’: UN Chief Guterres

The United Nations’ secretary general, António Guterres, on Monday, 1 August, warned that humanity is just a misunderstanding away from “nuclear annihilation.”

He said in a tweet, “Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”

He added, “The Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is an opportunity to agree on the measures that will help avoid certain disaster.”