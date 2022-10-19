How Did an Anti-Immigrant, Neo-Nazi Party Script History in the Sweden Election?

Leaders of Sweden's new right-wing ruling coalition, including leaders of the Moderate Party, the Liberals, the Christian Democrats, and the Sweden Democrats.
Sweden's Parliament on Monday, 17 October, elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as the country's next prime minister, who will now be leading a government backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats – an unprecedented event in Sweden's political history.
The 58-year-old leader was elected by a razor-thin margin of three votes, after he announced a coalition between his Moderate Party, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats.
However, the major talking point of the election became the far-right, anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats (SD), which won a fifth of the total votes polled, and declared their support to Kristersson's coalition in Parliament.
The ruling right-wing coalition now has 176 legislators, against the left's 173.
To understand how the SD scripted history in the election, it is first necessary to know their roots.
Over the years, the SD had been on a mission to gain legitimacy and political ground in the country.
Founded in 1988 out of a neo-Nazi group called 'Keep Sweden Swedish', the party has deep ideological similarities with Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France and Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, rooted in Benito Mussolini's Fascist Party.
After years of struggling to find a presence in Sweden's traditional left-leaning politics, the party entered Parliament in 2010, winning a slender 5 percent of the vote share.
However, its prominence grew over time and it managed to double its vote share in the 2014 polls, in the backdrop of Sweden accepting around 160,000 Syrian refugees, and became even larger in the 2018 polls.
However, the party's defining moment came in the 2022 election, when they surpassed even the conservative Moderaterna, which had been the country's second largest party for around 40 years.
The party's immense rise is a result of drastic changes that have impacted Sweden in the last few decades.
At one point of time, Sweden was considered to be a country with one of the highest levels of equality. However, over the years, a wave of privatisation of hospitals, schools, and other bodies swept over the country, leading to a massive rise in unequal living standards and stark polarisation.
Further, Sweden is among the countries considered to be most open to immigrants; so much so that a fifth of its 10 million-strong population are not natural citizens. A large part of them are migrants from other European countries or from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia etc.
From 2010 onwards, the number of shootings in Sweden saw a massive increase. By September 2022, the police had recorded as many as 273 shootings in the country, which is expected to be the highest ever, as per The New York Times.
In other words, immigration has been linked directly with rising shooting incidents, drawing anger from locals and support to the SD's long-standing anti-immigrant agenda.
As Sweden turns another chapter in its political history, the sheer strength of the SD gives rise to fears that prime minister Kristersson will be urged, and in some cases even hand-twisted, to implement extremist policies to keep the far-right party nestled in its corner.
