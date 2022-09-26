Giorgia Meloni Set to be Italy's First Female PM With Far-Right Coalition

Giorgia Meloni will be Italy's first female prime minister.
Giorgia Meloni of the far-right political party Brothers of Italy claimed victory in the Italian elections on Monday, 26 September. She is gearing up to be the country's first female prime minister.
Meloni, who said that she will govern for all Italians, is projected to form the most right-wing Italian government since the era of Benito Mussolini during the Second World War, according to some political commentators. The full results will be announced on Monday.
The Left Alliance, consisting of the center-left Democratic Party, the Green Alliance, the Più Europa, and the Impegno Civico, has only managed to receive around 26 percent of the votes.
The Five Star Movement, led by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which withdrew support from the alliance that had made Mario Draghi the prime minister, thereby triggering snap elections, is projected to win between 13 percent and 17 percent of the votes.
Only 64 percent of the eligible voting population came out to vote in this election. In the 2018 general election, this number was at 73 percent.
