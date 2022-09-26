Giorgia Meloni Set to be Italy's First Female PM With Far-Right Coalition

Giorgia Meloni of the far-right political party Brothers of Italy claimed victory in the Italian elections on Monday, 26 September. She is gearing up to be the country's first female prime minister.

Meloni, who said that she will govern for all Italians, is projected to form the most right-wing Italian government since the era of Benito Mussolini during the Second World War, according to some political commentators. The full results will be announced on Monday.