Don’t Know How Long It’ll Take: Indian Sailor Stuck in Suez Canal

Suez Canal, one of the busiest waterways in the world, was blocked last week when a 400-metre-long, 224,000-tonne ship named ‘Ever Given’ – one of the largest container ships in the world – got stuck, causing a huge jam of vessels at the vital trade artery.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said it had lost control amid high winds and a dust storm.

With the ship having run aground, leaving the artificial canal choked, many other cargo vessels – carrying everything, from crude oil to consumer goods – have been blocked from passing through the waterway.