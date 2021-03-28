Don’t Know How Long It’ll Take: Indian Sailor Stuck in Suez Canal

Suez Canal, one of the busiest waterways in the world, was blocked last week when a 400-metre-long, 224,000-tonne ship named ‘Ever Given’ – one of the largest container ships in the world – got stuck, causing a huge jam of vessels at the vital trade artery.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said it had lost control amid high winds and a dust storm.
With the ship having run aground, leaving the artificial canal choked, many other cargo vessels – carrying everything, from crude oil to consumer goods – have been blocked from passing through the waterway.
The Quint spoke to Chief Officer Anurag Chaudhary, a maritime officer currently onboard a ship bound for the Red Sea, which is now stuck in the blocked waterway. Only once the ‘Ever Given’ is re-floated will the other ships be able to move, he said.
When asked about the situation in the Suez Canal at the moment, Chaudhary said, “We are trying to stay in touch with local agents at the moment. But there has been no significant development as of now.”
He told The Quint that two to three dredgers, one of which is a prominent company, have been pressed into action to re-float the grounded ship, but stressed that there are many difficulties involved.
According to Chaudhary, the main hurdle in the process of re-floatation is that the ship is very large in size – 400 metres in length – whereas the canal itself is only 205 metres wide.
“Another thing is that this happened due to a sudden gust of wind, which made the ship uncontrollable and led to its stranding. This was an emergency. But it could have been prevented by stopping the vessel and waiting for the gust to pass, before resuming passage. But that didn't happen,” he said.
Chaudhary told The Quint that the ship he is onboard has been stuck in the Suez Canal for more than a week.
“We departed on 9 March. We left the Damietta port, located in Egypt, on 19 March and on 20 March, we came to know about the grounding of the ship,” he said.
Asked how long it would be before the canal is cleared, Chaudhary said that the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, has said that the process should be completed within the next two days.
But he isn’t very optimistic.
While Chaudhary said there is no panic aboard his ship yet, the crew certainly feels that their movement has been restricted. This feeling is compounded by the fact that the contracts of those onboard have expired.
“As far as seafarers are considered, they have been neglected by all parties. Sometimes when things affect trade and commerce, then they realise that it is affecting us. When they see that trade and commerce are not affected, they don't consider the humanitarian aspects,” he rued.
Chaudhary stressed that the seafarers now simply want to return home after completing their work.
The worst part, he said, is that the other parties involved do not care and are not taking the issue seriously .“We are the most important link to making the trade and commerce possible.”
Chaudhary, who himself has been aboard the ship for five months, said that he has been able to touch base with his family and appraise them of his situation.
When asked if they had received any help from the Indian government, Chaudhary said nothing official had been communicated so far.
“Our companies are in talks with the local agents, but they said that they are helpless. We don't know how long will it take,” he said, adding that he is doing all he can to stay updated about the status of the ‘Ever Given’.
Chaudhary could not provide an estimate about how many Indians could be stuck in the waterways, but said there were around 130 ships stranded in total.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 28 Mar 2021,11:19 AM IST