Hostage Situation Ends in Amsterdam's Apple Store as Police Overpower Gunman

Photo used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: IANS)
A hostage situation, that lasted around five hours on Tuesday, 22 February in an Amsterdam Apple store, finally came to an end as the police were able to overpower the gunman and free the remaining hostages, AFP reported.
Police had said that special units had been deployed to "get the situation under control" after they were alerted about the armed robbery at 5:40 pm (1640 GMT), which then turned into a hostage situation.
After a five-hour stand-off, the police said the gunman was "lying on the street and a robot was examining him for explosives" in front of the store in Leidseplein.
As per reports by the AFP, police had said earlier that during the stand-off, several people had managed to escape from the store. They added that the last hostage held in the store was safe.
Police also said that they were constantly monitoring images on social media that could aid in their investigation process eventually.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)