UK Home Secy Priti Patel Defends Rwanda Plan for 'Illegal' Migrants: What Is It?

When asked about the plan, Patel said that the migrants "will be given the support including up to five years of training, integration, accommodation, health care, so that they can resettle and thrive," reported the BBC.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also thrown his full support behind the plan.

"We must first ensure . . . that those who tried to jump the queue or abuse our system will find no automatic path to settlement in our country but rather be swiftly and humanely removed to a safe third country or their country of origin," the prime minister said, reported by Reuters.