Haryana Teenager Studying Medicine in Ukraine Refuses to Leave War-Torn Nation

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point.
(File Photo)
A girl from Haryana doing her medical studies in Ukraine has refused to leave the country that is now being invaded by Russian forces, even though she had a chance to get herself evacuated.
Neha's reason for staying back and taking care of the house she lives in is that the owner has voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to fight against the Russian invasion.
The owner's wife and his three small children have also been left behind. Neha wants to help them during the tough times that the country is facing.
Talking to The Tribune from Copenhagen, Denmark, Savita Jakhar, a close friend of Neha's mother, said that Neha's family members and friends back home had been trying to convince Neha to return home, a request she firmly refused.
"Neha got attached to the children of the house-owner. She got advisories to leave the country as the war seemed imminent. Her mother made frantic efforts to arrange for her daughter's evacuation", said Savita Jakhar claimed, as quoted by The Tribune.
"Finally, the girl got an opportunity to cross over to Romania, but she refused to abandon the affectionate family she has been staying with at this critical juncture", she added.
Neha's mother works as a teacher on Haryana, and she lost her father, who served in the Indian Army a few years ago.
(With inputs from The Tribune.)
