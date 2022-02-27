Haryana Teenager Studying Medicine in Ukraine Refuses to Leave War-Torn Nation

A girl from Haryana doing her medical studies in Ukraine has refused to leave the country that is now being invaded by Russian forces, even though she had a chance to get herself evacuated.

Neha's reason for staying back and taking care of the house she lives in is that the owner has voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to fight against the Russian invasion.

The owner's wife and his three small children have also been left behind. Neha wants to help them during the tough times that the country is facing.