Haiti: President Jovenel Moise Assassinated at His Residence

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
As per a statement from the interim prime minister’s office, a gang of armed men assassinated Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse at his personal residence in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 July, The Gaurdian reported.
His wife was also severely injured in the fatal attack.
In a statement, Joseph said, “Around 1 o’clock on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a group of unidentified individuals, including some speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president and fatally injured the head of state.”
Joseph added that Moise's wife, Martine was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalised.
Reassuring the citizens of the Caribbean nation, the interim PM condemned the “odious, inhuman and barbaric act” and added that the security situation in the country should remain calm.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
