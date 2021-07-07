A Loss to Our Cultural World: PM Modi Condoles Dilip Kumar's Death

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98, news agency ANI reported, citing the pulmonologist treating him at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday, 7 July.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's family friend, Faisal Farooqui, shared the news on the veteran actor's official Twitter handle. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui", the tweet read.

The veteran actor had been admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.