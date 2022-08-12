Gunman Who Tried to Breach FBI Office in US' Ohio Killed Amid Standoff With Cops

Image used for representational purposes only.
An armed assailant who fled after trying to breach an office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States (US) was killed amid a standoff with the police, authorities said on Thursday, 11 August.
However, there is no evidence yet that the two incidents are linked.
The police said that the armed man had "breached" the FBI office. "Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled," the federal agency said in a statement, as per AFP.
Local media said that the man fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style gun before fleeing from the spot in a car.
"Once the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged between officers on the scene and the suspect," an FBI spokesperson said.
Agents then tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to surrender.
