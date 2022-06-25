At Least 2 Killed, 14 Injured as Gunman Opens Fire at Gay Pub in Norway's Oslo

The attack came just a day before Olso's annual pride parade.
Photo: AP/PTI.
On the day of Oslo's annual pride parade, a gunman opened fire at a popular a gay nightclub in the Norwegian capital on Saturday, 25 June, killing at least two and injuring 14 others, reported news agency Reuters.
According to the report, a suspect believed to be the lone ranger, has been apprehended by the police. The suspect, who public broadcaster NRK said was known to the authorities, was not cooperating with the police.
London Pub, where the attacker opened fire, is a popular gay club situated at the centre of Oslo. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was.
The attack also comes just 50 years after the country decriminalised same-sex relationships.
In a statement, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said the attack on innocent people was "terrible and deeply shocking."
"We don't know yet know what is behind this terrible act, but to the queer people who are afraid and in mourning, I want to say that we stand together with you," Prime Minister Stoere added.
The 14 people who were injured have been taken to hospital, several with severe injuries, police said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)