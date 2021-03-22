India Confers 2020 Gandhi Peace Prize to B’desh’s Mujibur Rahman

The Government of India on Monday, 22 March, named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s father of the nation, and Oman’s late ruler Sultan Qaboos for the 2020 and 2019 Gandhi Peace Prize respectively.
An official statement said that the award “recognises the immense and unparalleled contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh, bringing stability to a nation born out of strife, laying the foundation for the close and fraternal relations between India and Bangladesh, and promoting peace and non-violence in the Indian subcontinent,” Hindustan Times reported.
Heading the jury for the Gandhi Peace Prize, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rahman a champion of human rights and freedom, and a hero to Indians as well, according to Hindustan Times.
The honour conferred on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman comes ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh later in March, making it his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 health crisis.
The 2019 award conferred on the Sultan Qaboos of Oman was also the first time that the prize was awarded posthumously.
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said was the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch, and was internationally renowned for his diplomacy in the volatile Persian Gulf. He often facilitated talks between adversaries, Iran and the US, and was of utmost importance in securing India’s energy security needs in the region.
The award includes a citation, an amount of Rs 1 crore, a plaque and a traditional handloom article.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Hindu.)
Published: 22 Mar 2021,06:51 PM IST