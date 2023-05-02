Goldy Brar, Wanted for Moose Wala Murder, in Canada's Top-25 Fugitives List

Goldy Brar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Gangster Goldy Brar aka Satinderjit Singh, wanted for the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, has been included in Canada's list of top-25 most wanted fugitives, officials said on Tuesday, 2 May.
"Brar is accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar, of Gurlal Singh, and is also suspected of ordering the murder of Indian rapper, singer, songwriter Shubhdeep Singh aka 'Sidhu Moose Wala' on May 29, 2022 in India," a press release from the Canadian government stated.
Moose Wala was shot dead while travelling in his SUV near his native village of Moosa in Punjab on 29 June last year.
On the day he died, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post - in which he said that he had orchestrated the killing of the rapper to take revenge for the murder of another gangster.
Brar is considered to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in Moose Wala's murder and has been serving a prison term in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)